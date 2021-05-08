NS Partners Ltd Sells 2,909 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

NS Partners Ltd reduced its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,909 shares during the period. The Estée Lauder Companies comprises about 2.2% of NS Partners Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $37,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EL. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 51.4% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 54.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $337.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $331.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.00.

NYSE:EL opened at $303.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $300.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.65. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $158.25 and a one year high of $318.34. The company has a market cap of $110.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.46%.

In other news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $267,121.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Demsey sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.90, for a total transaction of $449,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,554,848.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,154,666 shares of company stock worth $609,712,011 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

