NS Partners Ltd Sells 22,249 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

NS Partners Ltd trimmed its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 16.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 114,307 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 22,249 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up approximately 1.4% of NS Partners Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $24,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Honeywell International news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total transaction of $1,983,309.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,658 shares in the company, valued at $11,307,878.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on HON. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.00.

NYSE HON opened at $228.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.82, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.21. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.11 and a 12 month high of $232.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 45.59%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

