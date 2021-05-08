NS Partners Ltd Increases Holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

NS Partners Ltd lifted its position in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,941 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Masimo were worth $8,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MASI. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Masimo by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masimo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MASI. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Masimo from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Masimo from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Masimo in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.80.

Shares of MASI opened at $224.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $233.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $249.82. The company has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of 58.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.87. Masimo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $203.81 and a fifty-two week high of $284.86.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $299.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.22 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 20.30%. Masimo’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Masimo news, CFO Micah W. Young sold 2,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $498,793.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,986,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

