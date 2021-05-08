Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) Upgraded at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $103.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $81.00.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Nova Measuring Instruments from $90.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nova Measuring Instruments from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Nova Measuring Instruments from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Nova Measuring Instruments in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Nova Measuring Instruments from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $94.71.

NASDAQ:NVMI traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $92.86. 80,749 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,637. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.32 and a beta of 1.06. Nova Measuring Instruments has a twelve month low of $39.13 and a twelve month high of $99.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.98.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.15. Nova Measuring Instruments had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 18.09%. The firm had revenue of $84.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Nova Measuring Instruments will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Nova Measuring Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Nova Measuring Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Nova Measuring Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Nova Measuring Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $254,000. 56.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nova Measuring Instruments Company Profile

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

