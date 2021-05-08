NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 15,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital grew its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 82,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NLOK stock opened at $21.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 4.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.65 and a 200-day moving average of $20.72. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a one year low of $17.98 and a one year high of $24.40.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $639.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.24 million. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 33.48% and a net margin of 131.80%. Analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NLOK. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $25.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.20.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

