Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) PT Raised to $38.00 at Northland Securities

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) had its target price increased by Northland Securities from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

NWPX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northwest Pipe from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating on shares of Northwest Pipe in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of NWPX traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.39. 41,051 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,299. The firm has a market cap of $319.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.88. Northwest Pipe has a 12-month low of $19.33 and a 12-month high of $38.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.96.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Northwest Pipe had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 10.77%. On average, research analysts forecast that Northwest Pipe will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Pipe during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 285.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Northwest Pipe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Northwest Pipe by 111.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Pipe during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Pipe Company Profile

Northwest Pipe Co operates as a manufacturer of engineered steel pipe water systems in North America. It operates through the Water Infrastructure segment, which produces engineered pipeline systems including steel pipe, reinforced concrete pipe, and protective linings. These pipeline systems are primarily used in water infrastructure including drinking water systems, hydroelectric power systems, wastewater systems, industrial plant piping systems, certain structural applications and other applications.

