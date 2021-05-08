Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Northwest Natural Holding Company builds and maintains natural gas distribution systems, as well as invests in natural gas pipeline projects through its subsidiaries. It serves residential, commercial and industrial customers primarily in the United States, Canada and Service Territory. Northwest Natural Holding Company, formerly known as NW Natural Gas Company, is headquartered in Portland, Oregon. “

NWN has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Northwest Natural from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Northwest Natural in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Northwest Natural from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.60.

Shares of NWN opened at $55.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Northwest Natural has a 1-year low of $41.71 and a 1-year high of $66.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.93 and a 200 day moving average of $48.95.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $315.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.78 million. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Mardilyn Saathoff sold 1,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total value of $81,648.23. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,266.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kimberly A. Heiting sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total transaction of $72,495.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,506.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,631 shares of company stock valued at $183,081. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWN. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Natural during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Northwest Natural during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Northwest Natural by 96.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

About Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also owns and operates 20 Bcf of underground gas storage capacity in Oregon.

