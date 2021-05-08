Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) EVP Robert P. Browne Sells 6,755 Shares

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) EVP Robert P. Browne sold 6,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total value of $789,186.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Robert P. Browne also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Northern Trust alerts:

On Friday, March 12th, Robert P. Browne sold 10,000 shares of Northern Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.18, for a total value of $1,021,800.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $119.28. The stock had a trading volume of 654,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,182. The company has a market capitalization of $24.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.12. Northern Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $67.43 and a 1-year high of $119.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.88.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 20.72%. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.23%.

NTRS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Northern Trust from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Northern Trust from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Northern Trust from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Bank of America downgraded Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northern Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Northern Trust by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,539 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Northern Trust by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 269,236 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $20,992,000 after acquiring an additional 28,897 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp acquired a new position in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in Northern Trust by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 20,525 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.