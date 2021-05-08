North Star Asset Management Inc. Has $16.18 Million Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,684 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $16,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $185.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.69.

In related news, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 7,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.60, for a total value of $1,380,121.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 33,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total value of $6,220,403.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,813,217.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 602,351 shares of company stock valued at $116,701,101. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DIS opened at $184.84 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $99.66 and a 1-year high of $203.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $186.51 and a 200-day moving average of $171.34.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. Equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

