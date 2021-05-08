Norris Perne & French LLP MI Reduces Stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI trimmed its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 36.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 566 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in AON were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in AON by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,605,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,184,354,000 after buying an additional 189,358 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AON by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,512,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,164,542,000 after purchasing an additional 14,408 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AON by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,433,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $936,660,000 after buying an additional 81,994 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AON by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,248,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $475,076,000 after acquiring an additional 64,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in AON by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,242,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $473,824,000 after acquiring an additional 13,741 shares during the period. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AON opened at $258.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.33 billion, a PE ratio of 33.36 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $235.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.90. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $177.21 and a 1 year high of $259.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.23. AON had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.68 EPS. AON’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aon plc will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. AON’s payout ratio is 22.25%.

AON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of AON from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AON from $236.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AON has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.27.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

