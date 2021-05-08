Norris Perne & French LLP MI Lowers Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI reduced its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 61.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 21,434 shares during the quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Capital Planning Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $216,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 26,691 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 108.4% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 73,206 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after purchasing an additional 38,079 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $74.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.15.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $62.43 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $62.55. The company has a market capitalization of $264.30 billion, a PE ratio of 37.16 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

