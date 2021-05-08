Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Holdings Raised by Key Financial Inc

Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 26.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,058 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $592,504,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,773,852 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,084,755,000 after buying an additional 897,259 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,970,452 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,794,739,000 after buying an additional 867,636 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 600,172.6% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 570,259 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $135,499,000 after buying an additional 570,164 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,182,275 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $280,920,000 after buying an additional 418,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

NYSE:NSC traded up $2.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $289.81. The company had a trading volume of 943,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,151. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $273.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $249.12. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $157.48 and a one year high of $291.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.52 billion, a PE ratio of 37.30, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $627,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,448,255. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $234.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $224.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.24.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.