NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 58,923 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. reduced its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 59.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 58,923 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $6,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 77.3% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 186.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

In other news, Director James P. Cain sold 400 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.01, for a total transaction of $67,204.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,053.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 15,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total transaction of $2,704,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 339,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,239,527.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,265 shares of company stock valued at $9,675,951. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.71.

ARE opened at $178.14 on Friday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.52 and a 12-month high of $181.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.28 billion, a PE ratio of 41.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $172.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.87.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($1.81). The firm had revenue of $479.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.48 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 4.79%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.64%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.