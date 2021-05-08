NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Raises Stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 131.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,262 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned 0.05% of Evergy worth $7,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EVRG. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 24.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 4,010 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 22.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 271,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,771,000 after buying an additional 49,826 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,759,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,671,000 after buying an additional 21,359 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 87.3% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 723,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,181,000 after buying an additional 337,485 shares in the last quarter. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Charles L. King sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $57,630.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,580 shares in the company, valued at $436,835.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director C John Wilder purchased 2,269,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.87 per share, for a total transaction of $113,177,321.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,673 shares of company stock worth $1,863,735. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Evergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Evergy from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Evergy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

EVRG stock opened at $63.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Evergy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.61 and a twelve month high of $65.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.56.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. Evergy had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 8.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Evergy’s payout ratio is presently 74.05%.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

