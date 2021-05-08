NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Grows Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,384 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $5,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 1,685 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 932 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 481 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,470 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.37, for a total transaction of $531,914.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,876 shares in the company, valued at $5,934,048.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on URI shares. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $266.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $246.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $350.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. United Rentals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $278.07.

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $347.33 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.26 and a 1 year high of $348.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $323.42 and its 200 day moving average is $265.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.35. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 34.19%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.35 earnings per share. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

