NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Boosts Stock Holdings in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,899 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,909 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $5,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RCI. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Rogers Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Rogers Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,760 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. 53.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Rogers Communications stock opened at $50.76 on Friday. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.84 and a 52-week high of $52.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3981 per share. This is a boost from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is presently 49.20%.

RCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.50.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.8 million subscribers.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B).

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.