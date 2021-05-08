NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Acquires 3,745 Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,745 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL boosted its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 3,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 20,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 1,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 21,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James downgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.70.

ALXN opened at $170.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $159.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.06. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.69 and a 1 year high of $172.08. The company has a market capitalization of $37.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.26.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.36. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 16.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

