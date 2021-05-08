NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Acquires 3,020 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,925 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $6,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ResMed by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,521,528 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,874,136,000 after purchasing an additional 240,047 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in ResMed by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 8,821,570 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,875,113,000 after purchasing an additional 131,077 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in ResMed by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,820,822 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,024,714,000 after purchasing an additional 124,340 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in ResMed by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,275,980 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $483,783,000 after purchasing an additional 25,927 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in ResMed in the fourth quarter worth $229,587,000. 68.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $195.16 on Friday. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.16 and a twelve month high of $224.43. The firm has a market cap of $28.40 billion, a PE ratio of 41.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $197.68 and a 200-day moving average of $202.85.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. ResMed had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 22.45%. On average, analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.77%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. ResMed currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.71.

In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.37, for a total value of $503,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,922 shares in the company, valued at $20,121,293.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James Hollingshead sold 4,800 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $960,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 83,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,609,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,832 shares of company stock valued at $4,497,541. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

