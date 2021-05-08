NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Hits New 52-Week High at $25.71

Shares of NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.71 and last traded at $25.71, with a volume of 18100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.13.

NNGRY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NN Group in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of NN Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup upgraded shares of NN Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of NN Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of NN Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get NN Group alerts:

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.19. The stock has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.07.

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, primarily provides life insurance products in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, the United Kingdom, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Asset Management, Banking, and Other segments.

See Also: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for NN Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NN Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.