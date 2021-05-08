NiSource (NYSE:NI) Issues Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

NiSource (NYSE:NI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NiSource had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 11.63%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. NiSource updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.320-1.360 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $1.32-1.36 EPS.

Shares of NYSE NI traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.98. 3,537,264 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,056,297. The company has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.24. NiSource has a one year low of $21.09 and a one year high of $26.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NI. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of NiSource in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group raised shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet raised shares of NiSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NiSource currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.20.

In other NiSource news, SVP Michael Hooper sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $111,150.00. Also, COO Pablo Vegas sold 5,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total transaction of $122,653.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 106,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,328,318.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NiSource

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

