Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 73,021 Shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) by 38.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 117,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 73,021 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Redwood Trust were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Redwood Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $13,712,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Redwood Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Redwood Trust by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in Redwood Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $389,000. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC raised its holdings in Redwood Trust by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 35,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the period. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RWT opened at $11.29 on Friday. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $11.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.57 and a 200 day moving average of $9.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.27, a quick ratio of 14.82 and a current ratio of 14.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. This is a positive change from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 23rd. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.51%.

In other Redwood Trust news, Director Georganne Proctor sold 8,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $86,795.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

RWT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Redwood Trust from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.19.

About Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, and Third-Party Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

