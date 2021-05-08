Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 5,117 Shares of Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,117 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Broadmark Realty Capital worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $157,000. 53.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadmark Realty Capital alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

NYSE BRMK opened at $10.69 on Friday. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.11 and a 1 year high of $11.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.45.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Broadmark Realty Capital had a net margin of 52.94% and a return on equity of 5.64%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th.

About Broadmark Realty Capital

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

Featured Article: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.