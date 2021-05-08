Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,294 Shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) by 4.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 63,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,294 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Arbor Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Arbor Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Arbor Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $159,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ABR opened at $17.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 18.39, a quick ratio of 18.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.86. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.66 and a 1-year high of $18.06.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.15. Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 28.94% and a return on equity of 7.88%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.41%. Arbor Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 97.06%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ABR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Arbor Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Arbor Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.13.

In related news, Director William C. Green bought 3,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.60 per share, for a total transaction of $59,594.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 113,361 shares in the company, valued at $1,881,792.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arbor Realty Trust Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

