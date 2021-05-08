Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,194 Shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) by 4.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,194 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 139,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 335.3% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 13,184 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $19,969,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

WRE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.

Shares of WRE opened at $23.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.76. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $16.95 and a twelve month high of $25.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.02 and a 200-day moving average of $22.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $69.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.48 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 123.40%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 72.29%.

About Washington Real Estate Investment Trust

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

