Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,438 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Columbia Property Trust worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,844,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,582 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Columbia Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,327,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Columbia Property Trust by 409.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,177,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,892,000 after acquiring an additional 946,850 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Columbia Property Trust by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,263,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,512,000 after acquiring an additional 866,340 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Columbia Property Trust by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,212,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,733,000 after acquiring an additional 401,063 shares during the period. 81.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Columbia Property Trust from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Truist cut shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Columbia Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.90.

Shares of Columbia Property Trust stock opened at $18.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -364.60 and a beta of 1.31. Columbia Property Trust has a 52-week low of $10.11 and a 52-week high of $18.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.73.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.54. Columbia Property Trust had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Columbia Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.00%.

About Columbia Property Trust

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

