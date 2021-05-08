Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,821 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of DiamondRock Hospitality worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intersect Capital LLC raised its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 9.3% during the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 29,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.6% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 82,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 29.6% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 11,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 95,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.4% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 219,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the period.

Shares of DRH stock opened at $10.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -37.44 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.72. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1-year low of $3.88 and a 1-year high of $11.48.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $72.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.26 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 11.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DiamondRock Hospitality will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark W. Brugger sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $2,022,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,155,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,795,481.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.16.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

