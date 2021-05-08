Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,500 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FNB. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in F.N.B. in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in F.N.B. in the first quarter valued at $73,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in F.N.B. by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559 shares during the period. Peconic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in F.N.B. in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in F.N.B. in the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FNB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

NYSE:FNB opened at $13.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. F.N.B. Co. has a 52-week low of $5.86 and a 52-week high of $13.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.75.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. F.N.B. had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $305.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that F.N.B. Co. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 40.68%.

F.N.B. Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.