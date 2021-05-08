Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 23.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,246,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,748,000 after purchasing an additional 266,956 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,194,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,902,000 after purchasing an additional 497,324 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,061,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,685,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,328,000 after purchasing an additional 357,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 3.4% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,421,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,563,000 after purchasing an additional 79,178 shares in the last quarter. 50.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.63 per share, for a total transaction of $53,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.82.

NYSE:NYCB opened at $11.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.86. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.72 and a twelve month high of $13.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 6.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.31%.

New York Community Bancorp Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

