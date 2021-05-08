Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.31 Million Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Hubbell in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Hubbell in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Hubbell in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in Hubbell by 290.0% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Hubbell by 676.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HUBB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hubbell from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Hubbell currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.75.

In other Hubbell news, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,178 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.29, for a total transaction of $614,275.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,120,860.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 1,080 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $179,960.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,981 shares in the company, valued at $2,496,284.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,474 shares of company stock worth $1,320,824 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HUBB opened at $199.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52-week low of $105.34 and a 52-week high of $201.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $188.97 and its 200-day moving average is $169.61.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 8.75%. Hubbell’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.28%.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

