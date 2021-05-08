Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 300 Shares of Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Scientific Games were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Scientific Games during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scientific Games in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 73,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 7,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SGMS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Scientific Games from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Scientific Games from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $9.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

Shares of Scientific Games stock opened at $56.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 2.11. Scientific Games Co. has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $60.00.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $762.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.44 million. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Scientific Games Co. will post -3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

