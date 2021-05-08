Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 27.180-27.180 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.24 billion-$15.24 billion.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NTDOY traded down $1.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.99. 1,236,231 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,619. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.33. The firm has a market cap of $72.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.70. Nintendo has a 12-month low of $50.43 and a 12-month high of $82.55.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nintendo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.77.

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes electronic entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.

