Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nine Energy Service had a negative return on equity of 65.52% and a negative net margin of 136.82%.

NYSE NINE traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,594. The company has a market capitalization of $64.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 3.74. Nine Energy Service has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $6.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.70. The company has a current ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nine Energy Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

In related news, insider David Crombie sold 64,569 shares of Nine Energy Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total value of $213,077.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 204,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,813.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Ann G. Fox sold 20,839 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.28, for a total value of $68,351.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 409,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,343,510.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Nine Energy Service Company Profile

Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an onshore completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development across North American basins and internationally. It offers cementing services, which consist of blending high-grade cement and water with various solid and liquid additives to create a cement slurry that is pumped between the casing and the wellbore of the well.

