Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Announces Earnings Results

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:NKLA traded up $1.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,048,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,699,019. Nikola has a 12 month low of $9.37 and a 12 month high of $93.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.05.

In related news, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 552,486 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total value of $7,999,997.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on NKLA shares. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Nikola from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Nikola in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Nikola in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nikola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

About Nikola

Nikola Corporation designs and manufactures battery electric and hydrogen-electric vehicless. It operates in two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery electric vehicles, hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles, vehicle components, and class 8 trucks that provide solutions to the short-haul, medium-haul, and long-haul trucking sector.

