Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) Hits New 12-Month High on Strong Earnings

Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $26.74 and last traded at $26.64, with a volume of 3688341 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.00.

The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.15. Nielsen had a positive return on equity of 22.28% and a negative net margin of 2.38%. The firm had revenue of $863.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Nielsen’s payout ratio is 14.20%.

NLSN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Nielsen from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nielsen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Nielsen from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised Nielsen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Nielsen in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLSN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Nielsen during the 4th quarter worth $104,315,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Nielsen by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,160,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $232,915,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349,119 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nielsen during the 1st quarter worth about $108,928,000. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Nielsen by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 10,927,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $228,062,000 after buying an additional 3,348,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nielsen by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,814,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,216,000 after buying an additional 2,586,463 shares during the last quarter.

The company has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of -65.83 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.39.

About Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN)

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

