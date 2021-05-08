NFT Index Price Hits $699.05 on Top Exchanges (NFTI)

NFT Index (CURRENCY:NFTI) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 8th. In the last week, NFT Index has traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar. NFT Index has a market cap of $1.56 million and $5,931.00 worth of NFT Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFT Index coin can currently be purchased for $699.05 or 0.01192708 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NFT Index alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.75 or 0.00081476 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00021651 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001706 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.09 or 0.00064995 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.27 or 0.00102839 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $448.25 or 0.00764795 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,281.11 or 0.09010569 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000327 BTC.

NFT Index Profile

NFTI is a coin. NFT Index’s total supply is 2,230 coins. NFT Index’s official Twitter account is @PRO_BLOCKCHAIN

According to CryptoCompare, “The NFT Index is a digital asset index designed to track tokens’ performance within the NFT industry. The index is weighted based on the value of each token’s circulating supply. NFT Index aims to track NFT projects in Decentralized Finance that show a commitment to ongoing maintenance and development. “

NFT Index Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT Index directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT Index should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFT Index using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT Index and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.