NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) Shares Sold by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lessened its stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) by 88.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155,459 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned about 0.42% of NexPoint Real Estate Finance worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 91,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 324,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,360,000 after buying an additional 10,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Catherine D. Wood acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.56 per share, for a total transaction of $55,680.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,432 shares in the company, valued at $82,257.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $21.50 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

NYSE NREF opened at $20.90 on Friday. NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a one year low of $10.23 and a one year high of $21.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1,712.96, a current ratio of 1,712.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.35.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.07. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.09%.

About NexPoint Real Estate Finance

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

