NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) Shares Up 5.9%

NexImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI)’s share price rose 5.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.81 and last traded at $19.81. Approximately 18,181 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 110,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.71.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NEXI shares. Raymond James assumed coverage on NexImmune in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of NexImmune in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of NexImmune in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Get NexImmune alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.38.

In related news, VP Jerome B. Zeldis bought 5,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $99,994.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,882 shares in the company, valued at $99,994. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NexImmune in the first quarter valued at about $5,790,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in NexImmune in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in NexImmune during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000.

About NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI)

NexImmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies with curative potential for patients with cancer and other life-threatening immune-mediated diseases. It develops approaches to T cell immunotherapies based on its proprietary Artificial Immune Modulation (AIM) technology.

Featured Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for NexImmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexImmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.