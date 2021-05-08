NexImmune, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($4.13) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NASDAQ:NEXI)

NexImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for NexImmune in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young anticipates that the company will earn ($4.13) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NEXI. Raymond James started coverage on NexImmune in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of NexImmune in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NEXI opened at $19.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.38. NexImmune has a 1-year low of $17.06 and a 1-year high of $28.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEXI. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in NexImmune during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,790,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NexImmune in the first quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in NexImmune in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000.

In related news, VP Jerome B. Zeldis acquired 5,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $99,994.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,994. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

About NexImmune

NexImmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies with curative potential for patients with cancer and other life-threatening immune-mediated diseases. It develops approaches to T cell immunotherapies based on its proprietary Artificial Immune Modulation (AIM) technology.

