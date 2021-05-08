Newscrypto Price Hits $1.74 on Top Exchanges (NWC)

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. Over the last week, Newscrypto has traded 13.3% lower against the dollar. Newscrypto has a market capitalization of $278.07 million and approximately $17.41 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Newscrypto coin can currently be purchased for $1.74 or 0.00002953 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.45 or 0.00066777 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $148.67 or 0.00251633 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 404.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00003759 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $676.42 or 0.01144872 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.56 or 0.00031415 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $438.82 or 0.00742729 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59,286.03 or 1.00344349 BTC.

Newscrypto Profile

Newscrypto’s genesis date was October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 279,043,349 coins and its circulating supply is 159,393,701 coins. Newscrypto’s official website is newscrypto.io . Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

