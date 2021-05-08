Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) Hits New 52-Week High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $11.47 and last traded at $11.47, with a volume of 13046 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.81.

The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. Newmark Group had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 33.13%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.47%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NMRK shares. Bank of America raised shares of Newmark Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newmark Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Newmark Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Newmark Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Newmark Group in a report on Friday, March 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Newmark Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.93.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Newmark Group by 16.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,568,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731,230 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its position in Newmark Group by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 4,648,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,889,000 after buying an additional 485,632 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Newmark Group by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,515,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,629,000 after buying an additional 722,910 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Newmark Group by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,307,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,824,000 after buying an additional 164,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Newmark Group in the 4th quarter valued at $14,999,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.33. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.85.

About Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

