Newfound Research LLC Sells 302 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Newfound Research LLC cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 37.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. Newfound Research LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 44,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,279,000 after purchasing an additional 13,840 shares in the last quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1,415.1% in the 1st quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,699,000 after purchasing an additional 83,533 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,215,000 after purchasing an additional 6,927 shares in the last quarter. DAGCO Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 14,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossvault Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC now owns 53,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,772,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $168.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $163.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $443.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $133.65 and a 52-week high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.54%.

JNJ has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.45.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

