New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,800 Shares of The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.18% of The Pennant Group worth $2,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 23,834 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of The Pennant Group during the third quarter worth about $208,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in The Pennant Group by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 3,360 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in The Pennant Group by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 653,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,947,000 after buying an additional 73,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Pennant Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,320,000. Institutional investors own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded The Pennant Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNTG opened at $38.38 on Friday. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.80 and a 12-month high of $69.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 147.62 and a beta of 2.83.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). The Pennant Group had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 23.56%. Research analysts predict that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The Pennant Group Profile

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

