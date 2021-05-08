New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $2.87 Million Stake in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,853 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,156 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.23% of NETGEAR worth $2,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTGR. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in NETGEAR during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 225.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 43,723 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 30,303 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in NETGEAR by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 9,612 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in NETGEAR during the 4th quarter valued at $14,894,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in NETGEAR during the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. Institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NTGR opened at $38.62 on Friday. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.76 and a 12-month high of $46.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.89 and a beta of 0.88.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $317.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.21 million. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Research analysts predict that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

NTGR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on NETGEAR from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Raymond James dropped their target price on NETGEAR from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BWS Financial boosted their target price on NETGEAR from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.60.

In other NETGEAR news, SVP Andrew Wonki Kim sold 781 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total transaction of $33,497.09. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,768,635.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Cs Lo sold 26,076 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.19, for a total value of $1,074,070.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,340,931.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,417 shares of company stock valued at $3,685,945 over the last three months. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

