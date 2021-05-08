New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $2.74 Million Holdings in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of Healthcare Services Group worth $2,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HCSG. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Healthcare Services Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 203,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,713,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 12,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 5,165,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,143,000 after purchasing an additional 278,765 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HCSG stock opened at $30.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 0.44. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.05 and a twelve month high of $35.80.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $407.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.12 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 5.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.207 dividend. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 94.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet raised Healthcare Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.80.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

