New York State Teachers Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 2.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,709 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $2,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter worth about $3,874,000. Capital Insight Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter worth about $1,545,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 7.0% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 18,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Pacira BioSciences by 3.3% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter worth about $992,000.

NASDAQ:PCRX opened at $63.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 7.63 and a quick ratio of 6.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.27. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.35 and a 1-year high of $80.00.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.11). Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The company had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Pacira BioSciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Roy Winston sold 22,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total value of $1,569,236.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,535 shares in the company, valued at $3,427,056.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kristen Marie Williams sold 21,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $1,461,049.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,833,559.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 153,879 shares of company stock valued at $10,957,717. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PCRX has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.50.

About Pacira BioSciences

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

