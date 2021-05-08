New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 1,064 Shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 1.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 62,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $2,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the fourth quarter worth $182,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. 98.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SRC opened at $47.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -590.68 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.88 and a 12 month high of $48.05.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.74). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 0.46%. Equities research analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is presently 74.85%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SRC. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist increased their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Spirit Realty Capital Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

