New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Shares Bought by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 67.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $4,323,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 92.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 50,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 10,566 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 379,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,544,000 after purchasing an additional 29,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 139,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 4,758 shares during the last quarter. 50.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NYCB opened at $11.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.86. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.72 and a 12-month high of $13.23.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 23.07%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Research analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 88.31%.

In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.63 per share, for a total transaction of $53,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on NYCB. UBS Group downgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $11.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Compass Point upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.82.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

