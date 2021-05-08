New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. New Senior Investment Group had a negative net margin of 1.95% and a negative return on equity of 10.76%. New Senior Investment Group updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.130-0.130 EPS.

Shares of NYSE SNR traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.79. 578,631 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,247. The company has a market cap of $563.48 million, a P/E ratio of -61.73, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. New Senior Investment Group has a twelve month low of $2.16 and a twelve month high of $6.96.

Get New Senior Investment Group alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. New Senior Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.81%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of New Senior Investment Group from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

New Senior Investment Group Company Profile

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 103 properties across 36 states.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for New Senior Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Senior Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.