New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) – Analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for New Gold in a research report issued on Thursday, May 6th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.36 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.42.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). New Gold had a negative net margin of 9.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.10%.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James set a $2.00 price objective on New Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded New Gold from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on New Gold from $2.75 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. CIBC downgraded New Gold from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised New Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.81.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NGD opened at $1.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. New Gold has a 52 week low of $0.93 and a 52 week high of $2.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.02.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in New Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its stake in New Gold by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 150,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in New Gold by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 72,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in New Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in New Gold by 101.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 19,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.17% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

