New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.26 EPS

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.26), Briefing.com reports. New Fortress Energy had a negative net margin of 50.42% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The firm had revenue of $145.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.44 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NFE traded up $1.48 on Friday, hitting $42.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 684,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,862. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of -13.04 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.93, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.17. New Fortress Energy has a fifty-two week low of $11.48 and a fifty-two week high of $65.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. New Fortress Energy’s payout ratio is currently -24.69%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities boosted their price target on New Fortress Energy from $45.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on New Fortress Energy from $53.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on New Fortress Energy from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.15.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company, provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

