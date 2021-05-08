New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.26 EPS

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.26), Briefing.com reports. New Fortress Energy had a negative net margin of 50.42% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The firm had revenue of $145.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.44 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NFE traded up $1.48 on Friday, hitting $42.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 684,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,862. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of -13.04 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.93, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.17. New Fortress Energy has a fifty-two week low of $11.48 and a fifty-two week high of $65.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.21.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. New Fortress Energy’s payout ratio is currently -24.69%.
New Fortress Energy Company Profile
New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company, provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.
